Source: Tokyo Cheapo So you’ve read our list of reasons not to get an office in Japan, but decided to get one anyway. Perhaps it’s because you’re on a self-sponsored work visa, and you need to provide a fixed office address without having to pay extremely pricey rent. Or maybe you need that clear home/office separation and your own private space. Now what? A serviced office might be the best option for you. What’s that, you ask? This handy little guide to Tokyo serviced offices will do the explaining.

Why consider a serviced office?

A four-person office at Compass Meguro.

Tokyo serviced offices are fully furnished office spaces; as such, they work on a pay-per-use basis. These offices can be quite small, having a capacity of about 1-5 pe The post The Cheapo’s Guide to Tokyo Serviced Offices appeared first on Tokyo Cheapo. …continue reading