The Doraemon Exhibition Tokyo 2017

Source: japan-attractions.jp One of Japan’s longest-lasting cartoon characters, Doraemon made his debut way back in 1970. The brainchild of pseudonymous duo Fujiko F Fujio, this talented robotic cat continues to appear in both serialised anime shows and full-length films, the latest of which (Doraemon the Movie 2017: Great Adventure in the Antarctic Kachi Kochi) came out in March this year. This eagerly awaited show at Roppongi’s Mori Arts Center Gallery features original Doraemon-themed art by an all-star cast of Japanese artists, including Takashi Murakami, Makoto Aida, Yasumasa Morimura and Junko Koike, Kotobuki Shiriagari, Mika Ninagawa, Akira Yamaguchi and Yoshitomo Nara. Fans, best get ready to queue up… …continue reading