Yoyoi Kusama Museum Newly Opens

Yayoi Kusama fans have just gotten a huge new dose of the now 88-year-old artist’s worldview with the opening this Sunday past of the Yayoi Kusama Museum in Bentencho, Shinjuku ward, Tokyo.

My partner and I cycled there on Sunday to check it out. We knew we wouldn’t be able to get in, because reservations to the museum are online-only, and have to be made weeks in advance if you’re to get even a slim chance of procuring a coveted ticket.

Fans of different generations at the newly opened Yayoi Kusama Museum

But it was a nice cool fall day, with patches of sunlight breaking through the high, light cloud – great for a cycle to Shinjuku, particularly because we’d never been to the Bentencho district of the ward before.

We quickly worked out why we’d never been to Bentencho before – it’s a drab, ugly dump of a district, so much so that it doesn’t real feel typical of Tokyo, but more like a forgotten suburb of an industrial satellite town.

But we quickly located the new museum – a gleaming white, 5-story tower with the artist’s signature polka dots adorning the facade.

The powerline-shrouded Yayoi Kusama Museum on its first day – before I dealt with it in Photoshop.

I took a few snaps, and my partner went inside to get a flyer. The building itself is criss-crossed with a mass of power lines and has a huge complicated-looking power pole planted right in front of it, considerably detracting from the building’s attractiveness; so, I set aside an hour today to Photoshop it and produce …continue reading