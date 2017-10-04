5 Things to Do in Japan This Autumn Season 2017

Source: LearnJapanese123 The Autumn season is a great time to discover the beauty of Japan and learn more about its history and culture. If you are planning to visit Japan this October or November, here are activities and events that we recommend so you can make the most of your trip. 1. Autumn Leaves Viewing (Momijigari) Momijigari is the simple activity of going out to view autumn leaves. Many Japanese find pleasure in communing with nature and many look forward to visiting parks and gardens to enjoy beautiful foliage turning into bright red and yellow. There are many popular places to engage in momijigari such as: Kenrokuen in Kanazawa Photo Credit: http://www.kanazawa-tourism.com Kenrokuen Garden is an exquisite 11.4 hectare garden situated near the Kanazawa Castle. During feudal times, the Maeda family, who ruled the Kaga Clan, looked after area for many generations. The garden features a large man-made pond, and hills and houses that dot the garden. A pond called “Kasumigaike” is so huge it is likened to an open sea. There is an island on it where many believe an immortal hermit with miraculous power resides. The pond was created in the hopes of promoting long life and eternal prosperity for the clan. The garden also has a stone lantern shaped like a Japanese koto (harp) by the pond, which became the symbol of Kenrokuen Garden. Visitors can enjoy glorious views of colorful red and yellow leaves in autumn. Kenrokuen, literally translates to “possessing six key characteristics” of an ideal garden. These attributes include: spaciousness, tranquility, intrigue, antiquity, water courses, and magnificent views. Korakuen in Okayama In 1687, Ikeda Tsunamasa, a feudal lord (daimyo), instructed his vassal, Tsuda Nagatada, to begin construction of Okayama Korakuen. It was completed in 1700, and it has maintained its original appearance from the …continue reading