Alexander’s Steakhouse: A Culinary Journey Like No Other

Famous for its seamless amalgamation of fine dining and the classic American steakhouse — but with a substantial Japanese influence — it seemed only natural that Alexander’s Steakhouse establish itself here in Tokyo.

Opening its doors late last year, Alexander’s Steakhouse Tokyo brings with it a plethora of culinary excellence and experience in its executive chef James Brownsmith. Hailing most recently from Alexander’s Steakhouse in Taipei, Brownsmith oversaw the entire setup for the Tokyo instalment, managing everything from the menu to the kitchen design and dining ware.

James Brownsmith エグゼクティブシェフ アメリカやヨーロッパであらゆるポジションを経験したジェームズは、2011年にアレクサンダーズステーキハウスサンフランシスコ店のシェフに就任。2015年に台湾で現職のエグゼクティブシェフに就任しました。日本第1号店でも腕をふるいます。和食の要素と, これまでの伝統的なアメリカンステーキハウスの技術を掛け合わせた料理を生み出し続けています。#alexanderssteakhousetokyo #chef A post shared by Alexander’s Steakhouse Tokyo (@alexanderssteakhousetokyo) on Dec 2, 2016 at 11:56pm PST

Sky-high in Shiodome

After an ear popping ascent on the express elevator to the 42nd floor of Tokyo’s Shiodome City Centre, the restaurant welcomes you with the quiet hum of good conversation and a stunning view of the city skyline. On a balmy mid-week evening, we were impressed by the number and diversity of diners; couples, small groups and business associates. Even the private dining room was occupied.

Starting our mouth-watering journey

Alexander’s offers an extensive menu with both à la carte and set options. Unable to avoid the lure of Wagyu and Uni, we went with the set menu entitled ‘A Study of Beef’ paired with an array of carefully selected wines from the US, France and Spain.

As the title suggests, the meal is an educational journey starting with the small, yet compelling, Wagyu Taste; an ornate dish comprising of a slice of Wagyu complemented with Komatsuna, sesame and roasted nutmeg served in …continue reading