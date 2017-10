Source: techcrunch.com As the Echo and Alexa from Amazon continue to set the pace for what to expect from voice-based interfaces and home hubs, Amazon is expanding them to Asia for the first time today. Today, the e-commerce giant announced that Echo and Alexa are now on sale in India, and later this year, they will also launch in Japan. “Millions of customers love Alexa, and we’re thrilled to introduce… Read More …continue reading