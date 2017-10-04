Beyond “Kowai”: 10 Japanese Words For When You’re Freaked Out

Source: Gaijin Pot While summer in Japan is actually the prime time for ghost stories, haunted houses and horror movies; Halloween’s recent surge in popularity means that thrill seekers and paranormal truthers get to extend their love for the gory, gruesome and grotesque until Oct. 31 — with correspondingly awesome costumes. Whether you are a fan of zombies, the occult or just looking to expand your Japanese vocabulary, this month let’s go beyond kowai (怖（こわ） い), the Japanese word for “scary,” to express some of our deepest, darkest fears. You will find that a majority of these spooky words and phrases are near-perfect translations of their English equivalents, making them easy to remember for future use. As a scary bonus, you’ll also find suggestions for kowaii movies that eerily capture the feeling of each phrase or word. So note the nearest exit, turn on all the lights and make sure your phone is fully charged and ready to dial 119 because the horror starts now! 1. Kowai, or “scary” (怖こわい) Why is this word on the list? Because there isn’t a person new to Japan who hasn’t committed a linguistic faux pas with kowai, the term for “scary,” and kawaii, the term for “cute.” Semantic mishaps aside, some might argue that this country’s obsession with all things kawaii is downright creepy and kowai, so perhaps it has rightfully earned its place on this list. Note that interpretations of kawaii and kowai can vary throughout cultures: Overlapping, crooked teeth known as yaeba? Kawaii to some Japanese, startlingly kowai to those who come from countries where perfectly aligned teeth are the norm. That fairy tattoo on your ankle? Onsen grandmas might think you’re kowai, but your friends may think your body art is kawaii. via GIPHY 2. Osoroshii, or “devastating” (恐（おそ）ろしい) You may have heard a form of …continue reading