Cheapo Weekend for October 7-8: Sushi, Trains and Festivals Galore

Mukojima-Hyakkaen Garden Moon Viewing (Oct 3-5): Start your weekend early with a spot of moon watching. It’s an autumn tradition (and a great excuse to have a picnic) at the beautiful Mukojima-Hyakkaen Garden in Hikifune. Sit back and listen to the sounds of the koto, or partake in a tea ceremony or lantern painting.

Tokyo Art Book Fair (Oct 5-8): Head down to Tennozu Isle to browse for bargains at Asia’s biggest art book event. Expect 300+ exhibitors and a wide range of workshops, presentations, screenings and other fun activities.

Tsukiji Autumn Festival (Oct 7-8): Experience Tsukiji Fish Market at its best. Join half of Tokyo

