China’s twenty-year dream of SOE reform still unfulfilled

Author: Xinling Wang, China Policy

China’s state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have long suffered from poor efficiency. After years of reforms that have failed to resolve the issue, the Chinese government released in September 2015 a long-awaited master plan, kicking off another round of reforms. Since then, dozens of supplementary directives have been released.

As accumulated debts became increasingly dangerous, the government introduced deleveraging and de-capacity initiatives packaged in supply-side structural reform at the end of 2015. Although moves have been made on those two fronts since then, the real issue — soft budget constraints on SOEs — remains unaddressed.

China Unicom’s company flags flutter at its headquarter office in Beijing, China, 21 April 2016 (Photo: Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon).

SOE efficiency rarely improves. For a few years, reforms implemented in the late 1990s helped SOEs reduce debts. The following decade-long economic boom brought SOEs increased profits, improving their balance sheets. But the root causes of SOE inefficiency have never been seriously discussed or dealt with by policymakers.

To offset the economic slowdown due to decreased exports from the 2008 global financial crisis, SOEs have taken on an increased role in government spending, triggering an even sharper deterioration of SOE accounts. The latest official data show that the total assets and liabilities of Chinese SOEs reached 144.90 trillion RMB (US$22 trillion) and 95.26 trillion RMB (US$14.4 trillion) respectively by the end of July 2017. While accounting for a …continue reading