Nishimachi International School’s popular Food Fair is happening this Saturday, Oct 7 on the school campus in Moto-Azabu, so mark your calendars for a fun day out with the family!

Come hungry and be ready for delectable dishes from around the world, including homemade lasagna, tiramisu, BBQ, ramen, spring rolls, chili dogs, German sausages, and Irish stew.

There will also be plenty of activities for the kids, including face painting, kids manicure/tattoo stickers, crafts, games, and lots and lots of entertainment with music, Japanese taiko drums, hula, and cheerleading performances. Parents can enjoy the event too, with a good selection of German, Irish and craft beer on tap, plus a few stronger drinks.

So come ready to feed the family and let the kids have fun at the Nishimachi International School Food Fair! Go early before the best dishes sell out!

The Deets

When: Sat, Oct. 7, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Nishimachi International School, 2-14-7 Moto Azabu, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Admission: Free! (Food and drink tickets will be sold onsite, and can be used to purchase items from the many booths.)

The post Nishimachi International School Food Fair 2017 appeared first on Savvy Tokyo.

…continue reading