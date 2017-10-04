One in four Japanese love natto

|
Natto is many a foreigners’ nemesis, but this survey from @nifty into natto and tofu found that many Japanese too find rotton beans foul.
I’ve tried a few times to eat it, but I just can’t cope with the smell; fortunately my wife too hates the stuff! Tofu on the other hand is wonderful! If you want to experience a wide range of tofu cooking, my recommendation is Hakkakuan (branches in various cities) – they have full course tofu with all-you-can-eat freshly-made tofu topped as desired with sour plum-coated sesame or coarse sea salt.
Here’s four cute blocks of tofu:
Research results
Q1: Do you like natto? (Sample size=2,795)
|Love it!
|23.0%
|Like it
|38.9%
|It’s OK
|24.7%
|Dislike it
|5.0%
|Hate it!
|8.4%
By area of Japan, the northern half and the southern island of Kyushu had a majority of natto likers, but the southern half of the mainland, from the Kansai area around Osaka to Hiroshima and further, and the island of Shikoku had a minority of likers.
Q2: How often do you eat natto? (Sample size=2,795)
|Almost every day
|18%
|Twice or thrice a week
|23%
|Once a week
|21%
|Once a fortnight
|10%
|Once a month
|10%
|Almost never, never
|18%
Q3: When shopping, how do you choose which natto to buy? (Sample size=2,795, multiple answer)
|
|Male
|Female
|Size, kind of beans
|44.7%
|58.4%
|Price
|42.7%
|44.7%
|Taste
|34.9%
|38.7%
|Best before date
|20.4%
|28.8%
|Beans region of origin, quality
|20.6%
|29.4%
|Amount in pack
|20.7%
|26.9%
|Maker, brand
|13.5%
|17.8%
|Kind of dressing included
|12.3%
|15.1%
|Kind of container
|5.5%
|7.5%
|Feel in mouth
|3.4%
|4.1%
|Nutrients, effect
|2.6%
|2.7%
|Package design
|1.1%
|1.0%
|Whether it is popular
|0.7%
|0.0%
|Don’t buy it myself
|18.6%
|12.2%
|Other
|1.1%
|2.5%
|Nothing in particular
|8.1%
|4.6%
Q4: Do you add mustard to your natto? (Sample size=2,795)
|Always
|54.8%
|Sometimes
|18.4%
|Never
|14.8%
|Don’t eat natto
|12.0%
Q5: What kinds of tofu do you like? (Sample size=2,795, multiple answer)
|
|Male
|Female
|Kinukoshi (silky) tofu
|70.2%
|72.5%
|Momen (firm) tofu
|63.1%
|53.8%
|Atsuage (thick-fried)
|47.0%
|51.5%
|Yose-dofu, oboro-dofu, zaru-dofu (fresh)
|28.6%
|46.8%
|Koya-dofu, shimi-tofu, koori-dofu (dried)
|25.8%
|35.8%
|Grilled tofu
|21.8%
|21.9%
|Other
|1.3%
|2.7%
|Don’t eat, don’t like tofu
|2.7%
|1.9%
Q6: What tofu recipies do you like? (Sample size=2,795, multiple answer)