Blogs  >  SOCIETY

One in four Japanese love natto

Source: 世論 What Japan Thinks
Do you like natto? graph of japanese statistics

Natto is many a foreigners’ nemesis, but this survey from @nifty into natto and tofu found that many Japanese too find rotton beans foul.

I’ve tried a few times to eat it, but I just can’t cope with the smell; fortunately my wife too hates the stuff! Tofu on the other hand is wonderful! If you want to experience a wide range of tofu cooking, my recommendation is Hakkakuan (branches in various cities) – they have full course tofu with all-you-can-eat freshly-made tofu topped as desired with sour plum-coated sesame or coarse sea salt.

Here’s four cute blocks of tofu:

Research results

Q1: Do you like natto? (Sample size=2,795)

Love it! 23.0%
Like it 38.9%
It’s OK 24.7%
Dislike it 5.0%
Hate it! 8.4%

By area of Japan, the northern half and the southern island of Kyushu had a majority of natto likers, but the southern half of the mainland, from the Kansai area around Osaka to Hiroshima and further, and the island of Shikoku had a minority of likers.

Q2: How often do you eat natto? (Sample size=2,795)

Almost every day 18%
Twice or thrice a week 23%
Once a week 21%
Once a fortnight 10%
Once a month 10%
Almost never, never 18%

Q3: When shopping, how do you choose which natto to buy? (Sample size=2,795, multiple answer)

Male Female
Size, kind of beans 44.7% 58.4%
Price 42.7% 44.7%
Taste 34.9% 38.7%
Best before date 20.4% 28.8%
Beans region of origin, quality 20.6% 29.4%
Amount in pack 20.7% 26.9%
Maker, brand 13.5% 17.8%
Kind of dressing included 12.3% 15.1%
Kind of container 5.5% 7.5%
Feel in mouth 3.4% 4.1%
Nutrients, effect 2.6% 2.7%
Package design 1.1% 1.0%
Whether it is popular 0.7% 0.0%
Don’t buy it myself 18.6% 12.2%
Other 1.1% 2.5%
Nothing in particular 8.1% 4.6%

Q4: Do you add mustard to your natto? (Sample size=2,795)

Always 54.8%
Sometimes 18.4%
Never 14.8%
Don’t eat natto 12.0%

Q5: What kinds of tofu do you like? (Sample size=2,795, multiple answer)

Male Female
Kinukoshi (silky) tofu 70.2% 72.5%
Momen (firm) tofu 63.1% 53.8%
Atsuage (thick-fried) 47.0% 51.5%
Yose-dofu, oboro-dofu, zaru-dofu (fresh) 28.6% 46.8%
Koya-dofu, shimi-tofu, koori-dofu (dried) 25.8% 35.8%
Grilled tofu 21.8% 21.9%
Other 1.3% 2.7%
Don’t eat, don’t like tofu 2.7% 1.9%

Q6: What tofu recipies do you like? (Sample size=2,795, multiple answer)

Male Female
Hiyayakko tofu 82.7% 72.5%
Miso soup 74.2% 63.4%
Mabo-dofu 68.0% 61.9%
Hot-pot 63.8% 62.5%
Age-dashi tofu 49.5% 62.1%
Niku tofu 36.2% 33.1%
Goya champuru 24.0% 26.3%
Shiraae 17.4% 36.8%
Tofu hamburger 15.7% 28.8%
Ankake tofu 16.2% 23.4%
Tofu steak 11.7% 18.2%
Iri-dofu 11.3% 20.1%
Tofu salad 9.4% 20.1%
Tofu doughnuts 4.2% 13.7%
Other 1.1% 1.4%
Don’t eat, …continue reading

    