Russia–Japan relations are robust irrespective of island impasses

Author: Dmitry Streltsov, MGIMO University

On 7 September 2017, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin met on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russia President Vladimir Putin watch the competition of the 1st Jigoro Kano International Judo Tournament on the margins of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, 7 September 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Sergei Karpukhin).

For Abe, this latest summit with Putin — their 19th such meeting — is another milestone in his renewed strategy of signing a ‘peace treaty’ with Russia, which is itself a euphemism for the territorial dispute over the Northern Territories. This strategy is part of the ‘new approach‘ in Japan’s Russia diplomacy — that is, to depart from the futile tactic of negotiations and concentrate on the aim of creating an atmosphere of ‘mutual trust’ in bilateral relations, which would in turn create the necessary emotional environment for resolving the dispute.

One step in this direction was taken during Putin’s 2016 visit to Japan. The leaders announced an initiative on joint economic activities in the South Kuril Islands under a ‘special legal regime’ which would neither damage …continue reading