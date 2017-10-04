Blogs  >  TRAVEL

Some interesting articles on Kyoto accommodation, Tokyo and Japan cycling business

Source: Japan-on-a-budget

Hi All,

Sometimes I share links to some great articles on Japan travel.

Here they are:

How to stay at a Kyoko Ryokan

http://tg.tripadvisor.jp/news/graphic/kyototourism3/

Tokyo Cheapo

Tokyo Cheapo

A three day itinerary in Tokyo for those who don’t like itineraries.

https://tokyocheapo.com/entertainment/tokyo-explorer-itinerary/

Tokyo Cheapo You Tube video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=21SUrox-Hbo


Terrie’s Take

Long time Japan resident, technology and business entrepreneur, Terrie Lloyd writes some interesting travel and business articles on his weekly Terrie’s Take.

https://www.terrielloyd.com/category/terries-take/

This week, he shares how his company is getting into the cycling business.

https://www.terrielloyd.com/terries-take/tt-882-tourism-edition-were-getting-into-the-cycling-business/





Skiing in Japan

If you are heading for skiing in Japan, check out JNTO’s site on skiing in Japan.

http://www.jnto.go.jp/eng/attractions/rest/outdoor/Skiing_in_Japan.html


Enjoy and have a great day.

Carole Goldsmith

