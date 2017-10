Source: Japan Cheapo On the northwestern edge of Kyoto lies Takao, a scarcely-populated mountain region hiding vast nature and beautiful temples. Takao is only an hour away from central Kyoto and is an attractive destination throughout the year for those who like the outdoors. Here are the basics of the Kyoto Takao hike and its sights.

Kozanji

The first "secret" of the Kyoto Takao hike is the UNESCO World Heritage Site Kozanji, dating back to the year 774. One of the many treasures the temple owns is Choju-Jinbutsu-giga, a set of scrolls considered to be Japan's very first version of manga. They have been entrusted to Kyoto and Tokyo's National Museums. Often referred to in English as 'Scrolls of Frolicking Animals and Humans',