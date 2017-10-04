Viewing Autumn Leaves in Kansai: Kyoto and Beyond

|
Whereas the cherry blossom front begins in the south and ends in the north, it’s the other way around for autumn leaves. The viewing of autumn leaves in Kansai typically starts around mid-November, and can last until early December. Now’s a great time to head to Western Japan and check out those beautiful leaves amid gorgeous scenery. Don’t know where to start? Maybe this guide will help!
