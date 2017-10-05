After lean years Northern Trust appoints new head of Japan

Northern Trust has appointed Keishi Yamamoto to lead its asset management business in Japan. He replaces current president and representative director Hidehiro Nakayama who retires later this year.

The hope must been that the new appointment can turn around Northern Trust’s flagging fortunes. In the year ending 32 March 2004 the firm acquired Deutsche Asset Management (Japan)’s passive book and landed out of nowhere in the Japan Pensions Industry Database’s annual ranking of firms by their domestic pension assets under management in 10th place. Today it is ranked 53rd.

Mr. Yamamoto joins from Wellington Management Japan, where he has served for the past ten years as head of its pensions business. He has also worked in sales leadership and investment strategy roles at Lazard Japan Asset Management, RS Asset Management and Nomura Securities as well as running his own hedge fund at Empower Investment and serving as operating officer to Bridge Capital’s hedge fund incubation business.

