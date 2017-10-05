Chinese chains on competition

Author: Derek Scissors, AEI

It is very easy to claim that China works to suppress economic competition — one only need point to the state sector. A stronger claim is that China’s suppression of competition remains intense compared to market economies, with effects starting at home but also extending overseas. And that the outlook for more open competition is poor.

This should ring true at least initially, since the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) loathes any sort of political competition even down to the level of individual dissidents and small social groups. Extending beyond politics is the desire to control information — the CCP casts itself as the only legitimate information source for all decision making, including economic.

A labourer works on screw processing at a machinery manufacture company in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, China, 30 May 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Stringer).

The setting for economic competition is therefore discouraging. In general, what matters most for large economies is not exports or foreign investment, but fundamental policies at home pertaining to capital, innovation, labour and land. An assessment of these policies in China reveals intense repression.

Despite talk of reform, the mobility of Chinese workers remains restricted for reasons of ‘social stability’, with the effect of reducing competition and productivity in the labour market.

The state also controls most land, a powerful tool to tilt the playing field. Preferred recipients can receive free land while unwanted firms are …continue reading