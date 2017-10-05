Infographic: Japan Autumn Leaves Forecast 2017

Source: Japan Cheapo Japan autumn leaves

For most of Japan, the most colorful time of the year is about to begin. Koyo (or changing leaves) brings out locals and tourists (both domestic and international) for a bit of nature reveling. Similar to cherry blossom season, the Japanese celebrate the changing of leaves by picnicking, drinking and selfie-ing with friends, fam and even coworkers.

Use the infographic above to figure out the prime viewing times around the country. With Japan’s total forest cover at 67%, the newly red, yellow and orange greenery is never too far away. If you’re in the Tokyo area, be sure to check out our Tokyo autumn leaves viewing guide.

Have a favorite spot to see autumn leaves in Japan?