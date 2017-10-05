Love x Destiny - The Ship That Sails Off-Course

Source: Manga Therapy I’ve been catching up with Kiss Him, Not Me and the story took a surprisingly dark turn in a series that’s been mostly comedic. The arc before Kae Serinuma’s penultimate boyfriend decision further highlighted the obsession with appearance, which was already a focus due to the main character’s weight fluctuation. A common anime/manga trope of the childhood friend is used to demonstrate that friends don’t always know best. Where to start with this arc? It introduced a new guy as the latest threat to the main harem’s mission to win Kae’s heart – the childhood friend who treasured her, Takeru Mitsuboshi. He runs into Kae at an anime event for one of Kae’s favorite series. After Takeru moved away from Kae when they were children, he decided to work hard for whatever dreams he had and became a voice actor. Coincidentally, Takeru was voicing a role in the anime that Kae liked. He then believes it is his right to be Kae’s boyfriend and resorts to an elaborate kidnapping scheme, which also involved getting Kae overweight again because that was her “true self.” After the main cast foiled his plans and saved him from a possible death, Takeru realized his actions could’ve gotten other people killed and goes back to his career with a clear conscience. While most of Kae’s male suitors took a sudden interest in her because of her thin frame, Takeru was obsessed with getting her back to her previous apperance. He remembers the times when both were chubby kids growing up. That image of her in the past never left his mind. While it was uncomfortable to see the obsession with Kae being thin again and as much as fat-shaming hurts everyone, you witness how good intentions go wrong in a …continue reading