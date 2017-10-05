Making Your Students/Customers Happy

Source: jobsinjapan.com As an English teacher, your students are your customers, and they come in all different shapes and sizes. You might have a group of 40 five-year-old kids who need to be taught their ABCs, you might have four 75-year-olds who just want to hear you talk, and you might even have a boardroom of salary men that are just sitting patiently through this mandatory English class so they can get home. Since this range of potential students can be so vast, the range of your teaching style and strategy should be equally vast, to keep your customers satisfied. Remember, the more satisfied they are, the longer they will keep requesting (and paying for) your services. The easiest way to gauge your effectiveness of meeting the needs of your customers is the amount of fun you observe happening during your classes. Of course, different customers show how they are having fun in very different ways. Younger students are easier to read. Their excitement will be a great indicator of how much fun they’re having in your class. As long as they’re not out of control, a high-energy classroom ensures that your customers (or the people that choose who gets paid to teach them) will keep hiring you as their teacher. With older students, it’s a bit of a different story. Fun is not something every adult easily shows in Japan (or anywhere, really). To gauge fun with older students, what you’re really looking for is engagement. Are they asking questions? Are they taking notes? Are they coming to your class a few minutes early? Staying a few minutes late? There are all things that indicate you’ve got some engaged customers. It’s important to note that just showing up to your class every week doesn’t mean they are engaged. Engagement means active participation. If your classes are already fun and engaged, …continue reading