Pakistan’s counter-extremism narrative called into question

Author: Farooq Yousaf, University of Newcastle

At the conclusion of the recent BRICS summit, observers were surprised to see the BRICS nations issue a unanimous declaration indirectly chiding Pakistan and asking Islamabad to take concerted action against militant and extremist groups.

This move came as a surprise following the recent alignment of China and Russia with Pakistan on domestic and international issues. Even though China was quick in dismissing any ill-will towards Pakistan regarding the joint declaration, there was still a hidden message for Islamabad — Pakistan has to ‘do more’ to sell its counter-terrorism narrative abroad and to convince the international community of its efforts.

Mohammad Yaqoob Sheikh, the nominated candidate of the Milli Muslim League, distributes handbills to residents during an election campaign for the National Assembly NA-120 constituency in Lahore, Pakistan, 10 September 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Mohsin Raza).

” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX3GHPA-400×267.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX3GHPA-600×400.jpg” title=”Mohammad Yaqoob Sheikh, the nominated candidate of the Milli Muslim League, distributes handbills to residents during an election campaign for the National Assembly NA-120 constituency in Lahore, Pakistan, 10 September 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Mohsin Raza).” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX3GHPA-400×267.jpg” alt=”Mohammad Yaqoob Sheikh, the nominated candidate of the Milli Muslim League, distributes handbills to residents during an election campaign for the National Assembly NA-120 constituency in Lahore, Pakistan, 10 September 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Mohsin Raza).” width=”400″ height=”267″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX3GHPA-400×267.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX3GHPA-150×100.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX3GHPA-768×512.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX3GHPA-600×400.jpg 600w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX3GHPA-300×200.jpg 300w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX3GHPA-100×67.jpg 100w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTX3GHPA-500×333.jpg 500w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”>

The ruling elite in Islamabad has time and again tried to convince the international community not only that has it done enough to curb terrorism and extremism but also that it has suffered great loss, including more than 60,000 lives and over US$100 billion financially.

Yet recently concluded by-elections in Lahore present a different picture and somewhat contradict Pakistan’s narrative of going …continue reading