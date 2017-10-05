Tokyo’s Best Halloween Parties 2017

Source: Tokyo Cheapo For an idea of what to expect, see the best costumes of Tokyo Halloween 2016.

If you’re reading this, you already know that Halloween has morphed into an out-of-control street party in Tokyo. For some of the free street action, check our guide to Halloween in Tokyo. But if you’re looking for somewhere a little less public where you can kick back with friends or enjoy DJs (other than DJ Police) until the wee hours, here are some suggestions for Tokyo halloween parties. Warning: before you bite our heads off, some of these ain’t super cheap!

Halloween at ageHa (#ageHalloween17) Head to one of Tokyo's biggest clubs for two nights of "mystical magic", music and dance. There's a decent line-up of DJs,