|
For an idea of what to expect, see the best costumes of Tokyo Halloween 2016.
If you’re reading this, you already know that Halloween has morphed into an out-of-control street party in Tokyo. For some of the free street action, check our guide to Halloween in Tokyo. But if you’re looking for somewhere a little less public where you can kick back with friends or enjoy DJs (other than DJ Police) until the wee hours, here are some suggestions for Tokyo halloween parties. Warning: before you bite our heads off, some of these ain’t super cheap!
Halloween at ageHa (#ageHalloween17)
Head to one of Tokyo’s biggest clubs for two nights of “mystical magic”, music and dance. There’s a decent line-up of DJs,
The post Tokyo’s Best Halloween Parties 2017 appeared first on Tokyo Cheapo.