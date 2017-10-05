銭形砂絵

Zenigata Sunae is an

The sand sculpture is 90 meters north to south, 120 meters west to east and 345 meters in circumference.

It was built in 1633 in honor of a visit by Ikoma Takatoshi (1611-1659), the daimyo (feudal lord) of Sanuki (Takamatsu) and the man who began the construction of the beautiful Ritsurin Park in Takamatsu city on Shikoku.

The sand sculpture is repaired twice a year in the spring and autumn.

Zenigata Sunae is illuminated over the New Year holidays. Local folklore has it that anyone who views the sculpture will lead a life without financial worry.

