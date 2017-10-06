10 Things I Learned From Climbing Mt. Fuji

Source: savvytokyo.com On the search for information on climbing Japan’s highest mountain, you will come across one of two reactions: it’s either the “Ah, it’s not that bad, just buy some hiking boots, it’s more like a long walk” or, the “No! Why? It was so hard, I couldn’t walk for three days!” When scouring the internet and weighing up the necessity of accommodation on the mountain, my uncertainty mounted. What route should we take? Could I make it up in my old Nikes? Did I really need oxygen? First things first, ignore everyone. I soon discovered that every single person has a very different experience going up this mountain. That was certainly evident in the group I climbed with. A couple of us whined about how it looked like a hill from the bottom, got a little delirious near the top and gleefully skid our way back down. Some felt the overwhelming burn in their glutes, and the breathlessness and nausea. My climb was on the final day of the season. Here are ten things to keep in mind if you choose to climb. 1. Make the most of your local area’s seasonal sales before you go This is a must. If you think that your gym gear is enough, you’re only fooling yourself. Get some good hiking or trail shoes at the very least. The hike has a high impact on your ankles and knees, so stability and grip is essential. Make sure to pair these with some good thick socks, because there’s nothing worse than cold toes. Get some heat tech layers. This is even more essential when coming out of winter and going into it. During peak summer months, normal clothing will do just fine. These light layers, which you can roll up in your bag, will be very useful. Let’s not forget some …continue reading