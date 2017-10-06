Animal Cafes - Mocha Takeshita-dori: Tokyo Harajuku

Source: bento.com This second Harajuku outlet of the popular cat-cafe chain is one of the only branches that allows young children, so it tends to be popular with younger visitors and their families as well as the usual crowd of cat fanciers. It has a very relaxed atmosphere and relaxed cats that seem to at least tolerate children, although as in tourist-zone cafes the cats can seem a bit jaded by all the attention they get. There are two large playrooms with a long corridor between them, and like other Mocha branches they’re well furnished with plenty of perches and artificial trees for the twenty resident cats as well as comfortable sofas and for visitors. The spacious back playroom is done up in bright primary colors, much like a nursery school, while the front playroom is a bit sunnier during the day, looking out onto the tourist-packed entrance to Takeshita-dori. The background music is bouncy vocal jazz. The admission fee starts with a thirty-minute minimum, with increments of ten minutes after that. You have to keep track of the time yourself. There are open-bar options for soft drinks, and cat treats are a rather pricey Y500. Children must be at least three years old, and those 13 years old and under must be accompanied by an adult guardian. See more photos and details at Animal Cafes.com. …continue reading