Camembert is Japan’s favourte cheese

Source: 世論 What Japan Thinks According to this survey from Katte2Q, there’s a lot of cheese fans in Japan, and a worryingly large number of fans of cheese-flavoured plastic. I remember the first time that I ate Japanese processed cheese squares; after grilling it was difficult to tell whether or not I had remembered to remove the wrapper… By the way, much of the Camembert available in Japan is actually from Hokkaido (as is some of the Mozzarella), as illustrated by this pack of Hokkaido Camembert cheesy Collon: Research results Q1: Do you like cheese? (Sample size=around 10,000) Love it 21.9% Like it 44.4% Can’t say either way 25.4% Dislike it 3.2% Hate it 5.1% Q2: What is your most favourite kind of cheese? (Sample size=around 10,000) Camembert 29.0% Mozzarella 23.5% Processed cheese 14.3% Cream cheese 11.3% Cheddar cheese 7.1% Gouda cheese 3.1% Parmesan cheese 2.6% Gorgonzola cheese 2.2% Cottage cheese 1.7% Mascarpone cheese 1.1% Other 4.1% Q3: Which of the following cheese-based recipes have you made? (Sample size=around 10,000, multiple answer) Pizza 59.1% Pasta 53.3% Gratin, Doria 50.0% Omelette 26.8% Risotto 18.8% Cheese-filled hamburger 17.4% Breaded cheese pork cutlet 14.9% Cheese fondue 14.2% Cheese fry 10.3% Caprese 7.3% Other 11.7% Demographics Between the 25th of July and the 2nd of August 2017 around 10,000 members of the Katte2Q monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given. …continue reading