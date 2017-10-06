Preparing for the expected in Nepal

Author: Sujeev Shakya, Nepal Economic Forum

The monsoon season in Nepal and South Asia is welcomed by locals, as the majority of the population is dependent on agriculture as their main source of income. But these monsoon seasons can also bring destructive weather and natural disasters. Being well-prepared for disasters like landslides and floods is therefore crucial for these people’s livelihoods.

The majority of Nepal’s population live nearby water bodies, especially rivers, as this provides access to water for consumption and farming. Despite this land being vulnerable to destruction during natural disasters, its management remains lax. Politicians consistently take advantage of post-disaster chaos by providing land to people, which is a straightforward route for patronage and ensures votes during future elections. Such temporary structures then evolve into permanent ones as people figure out how to pay politicians and land office officials for title deeds.

A boy walks along the flooded area in Saptari District, Nepal, 14 August 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Navesh Chitrakar).

Nepal’s natural disaster preparedness strategy — or lack thereof — stands in stark contrast to other similarly disaster prone regions. For instance, September 2017 saw hurricanes hit thousands of miles away in the Caribbean and the Americas. There, the discourse around preparedness before a disaster hits is at least as important as that which happens after the disaster strikes. But in Nepal natural disasters are just another way to rent-seek — people use humanitarian crises to make economic gains.

