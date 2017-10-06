Shonan Bellmare International Day

Experience the excitement of attending Japanese soccer match through BELLMARE International Day!

On October 21st, 2017, Shonan Bellmare will face Ehime FC in Shonan BMW Stadium, Hiratsuka (Kanagawa Pref.)

On that special day, we will also celebrate the International Day by opening multicultural booth, culinary from various of countries and creating events for Japanese and foreigners in Japan.

To visit the booth is free and there is a big discount (only for the Non-reserved seat and Home supporter zone) for the match tickets for Foreigner(s) and Japanese who come with a foreign friend(s).

Only:

¥1500 for >18yo

¥ 500 for

You can buy it in the stadium on October 21st, 2017 or you can buy it online, through this link:

https://www.jleague.jp/en/match/section/j2/38/

*ID/passport need to be shown at the Stadium

