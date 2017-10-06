Tokyo apartment sales in September 2017

When new, apartments were priced from 118 ~ 355 million Yen, with an average price of around 2,140,000 Yen/sqm. All apartments had sold off-the-plan 8 months prior to completion of the building.

Several re-sales have appeared on the market since then, with an average asking price of 2,700,000 Yen/sqm.

This was a corner apartment on a high floor. It sold for approximately 6% more than its price when brand new.