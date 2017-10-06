Tokyo apartment sales in September 2017

|
The following is a selection of apartments that were reported to have sold in central Tokyo during the month of September 2017:
|Building
|Sold Price
(Yen/sqm)
|(USD/sq ft)
|Days Listed
|Discount
|Premist Minami Aoyama (2014)
2-Bedroom
|¥2,409,000
/sqm
|$1,985
/sq ft
|98
|0%
|A luxury residential building located in the trendy Omotesando area. When new, apartments were priced from 91 ~ 500 million Yen, with an average price of around 1,735,000 Yen/sqm. All new apartments sold out 3 months prior to completion of the building. Current asking price are around 3,000,000 Yen/sqm, up 43% from 2016 (2,100,000 Yen/sqm).
This was a corner apartment on a low floor. It sold at full ask.
|Park Court Akasaka Sakurazaka (2016)
2-Bedrooms
|¥2,385,000
/sqm
|$1,965
/sq ft
|26
|1.0%
|A 13-storey building located right behind Ark Hills and just down the street from the US Ambassador’s residence and Hotel Okura.
When new, apartments were priced from 118 ~ 355 million Yen, with an average price of around 2,140,000 Yen/sqm. All apartments had sold off-the-plan 8 months prior to completion of the building.
Several re-sales have appeared on the market since then, with an average asking price of 2,700,000 Yen/sqm.
This was a corner apartment on a high floor. It sold for approximately 6% more than its price when brand new.
|Brillia Towers Meguro (2017)
2-Bedrooms
|¥2,310,000
/sqm
|$1,905
/sq ft
|54
|0%
|A multi-tower high-rise office and residential complex located on the eastern side of Meguro Station.
When new, apartments on floors 30 and above had an average price of 2,435,000 Yen/sqm, while lower floors were priced around 1,700,000 ~ 2,010,000 Yen/sqm. Sales were held via a lottery system, with some of the popular apartments receiving as many as 40 purchase applications.
Completion is scheduled for December 2017. Several apartments have already appeared for resale in this building with average asking prices of around 2,100,000 Yen/sqm.
This was a compact corner apartment on a mid-floor. It sold at full ask at