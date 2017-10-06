Vertigo atop Japan’s ‘glass cliff’

Author: Emma Dalton, La Trobe

Women in Japan continue to face obstacles. If the glass ceiling doesn’t prevent them from gaining positions of power, the glass cliff prevents them from staying there.

The ‘glass cliff‘ refers to the posting or nomination of women to precarious leadership positions. It is a phenomenon that has been suspected to exist for a long time and has been confirmed by archival and experimental evidence in the UK in the private sector and more recently in politics. In such situations, women are nominated to run for ‘unwinnable’ seats and then often lose. These losses reinforce the idea that women ‘do not have what it takes’ to succeed in the world of politics since even when ‘given a chance’, they fail.

Japan’s Defence Minister Tomomi Inada announces her resignation during a news conference at the Defence Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, 28 July 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon).

In late July 2017, Inada Tomomi and Renho — women both tipped as future prime minister material — stepped down as defence minister and leader of the opposition respectively. Did they too fall victim to the glass cliff?

Inada Tomomi resigned from her post as defence minister after months of scandal. Neither the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) nor the government was in any particular trouble when Inada was posted to the position in August 2016. …continue reading