Net-juu no Susume Episode 1 Impression

Net-juu no Susume is about an elite NEET woman meeting a man in a MMORPG. On this episode, Moriko starts her virtual life as a male character.

Whoa, I thought this series was going to really be a typical MMORPG themed anime but it’s surprisingly not. The characters introduced are pretty cool and lively so far. Also, it’s nice to see our female lead being a “elite” NEET instead of a regular NEET. Other than that, I’m definitely looking forward to see how the main duo form their romantic relationship besides the nice opening. Overall, awesome introduction and character introduction development.

Conclusion: Awesome introduction and character introduction development. …continue reading