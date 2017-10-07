The ADB’s evolving role in Indonesia

Author: Peter McCawley, ANU

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) was established to support development across the whole of the Asia Pacific region. But for around 30 years after the mid 1960s, Indonesia was the single largest borrower. Over the past 50 years, the ADB has bolstered Indonesian development by adapting to the changing needs of Indonesian policymakers.

Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Takehiko Nakao holds an opening news conference at ADB annual general meeting in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan 4 May, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Issei Kato).

” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS1524F-400×277.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS1524F-600×416.jpg” title=”Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Takehiko Nakao holds an opening news conference at ADB annual general meeting in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan 4 May, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Issei Kato). ” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS1524F-400×277.jpg” alt=”Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Takehiko Nakao holds an opening news conference at ADB annual general meeting in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan 4 May, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Issei Kato).” width=”400″ height=”277″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS1524F-400×277.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS1524F-150×104.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS1524F-768×533.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS1524F-600×416.jpg 600w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS1524F-300×208.jpg 300w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS1524F-100×69.jpg 100w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/RTS1524F-500×347.jpg 500w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”>

The earliest priorities for the ADB in Indonesia were in agriculture. In 1969, a loan for the Tajum Irrigation Project in Central Java was approved. The Tajum project loan was a first in many ways for the ADB — it was the first ADB loan for agricultural infrastructure, the first loan to Indonesia and the first ADB loan financed from the Bank’s low-interest Special Funds.

During the 1970s, the emphasis on pembangunan (development) guided overall economic policy in Indonesia. The first international oil boom in 1973–74 brought a large windfall gain. The government was able to expand development spending rapidly. The ADB, along with other donors, implemented numerous activities to support irrigation, rural infrastructure and the expansion of fertiliser production. At the time, the Green Revolution in agricultural technology …continue reading