|
Source: j-hoppers
Hello from Hiroshima Hana hostel its Kana here.
I wanna ask what do you do on your day off.
Recently my day off is all about ……..”Ntflix”
Most of my day of starts like this:
I wake up around 8 am and start watching “Ntflix”. after while get up and brush my teeth and wash my face. AND start watching “Ntflix”. don’t really get hungry because what I do is just lay down and watching “Ntflix”.
But thing is recently I feel like wasting my day off…So…this is the time for me to let go of my lovely”Ntflix” and get outside ! I think I should start doing something else rather than staying at home all day with it. Otherwise I will miss beautiful Autumn season without noticing.
So let me ask you “what do you do on your day off?”