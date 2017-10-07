Source: j-hoppers Hello from Hiroshima Hana hostel its Kana here.

October has already started and I just can’t believe how time goes so fast.

Its getting colder and the sunshine time is getting shorter everyday.

Autumn has finally arrived. I wanna ask what do you do on your day off. Recently my day off is all about ……..”Ntflix”

Have you heard of it? “Ntflix” is if you pay fixef amount of money every month, you can watch many different kind of movies and drama on line. Most of my day of starts like this: I wake up around 8 am and start watching “Ntflix”. after while get up and brush my teeth and wash my face. AND start watching “Ntflix”. don’t really get hungry because what I do is just lay down and watching “Ntflix”.

speechless…I don’t know how to excuse myself.

But this is one of the way to relax myself on my day off. But thing is recently I feel like wasting my day off…So…this is the time for me to let go of my lovely”Ntflix” and get outside ! I think I should start doing something else rather than staying at home all day with it. Otherwise I will miss beautiful Autumn season without noticing.

But I don’t know what to do… So let me ask you “what do you do on your day off?” …continue reading