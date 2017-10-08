How To Adopt In Japan: Adoptive Parents Share Their Stories

Source: savvytokyo.com Recently, I’ve been in contact with some couples who have decided that they want to adopt in Japan, but are not sure where to go. I asked some members of my Facebook group to share a little information to help those thinking of adopting. However, before getting into that, I feel I need to tell you that adoption in Japan is still rare. Currently, there are only about 400-500 adoptions per year across the country, although the government is taking measures to increase that number to 3,000. Questions to ask yourself before adopting might include the following: What agencies are available?

How long do I want to wait for a child to be matched to my family?

How old a child do I want?

How much am I willing to pay for the adoption process? Six people answered my survey and I’ve summarized their answers briefly below. Keep in mind that this article is based on the responses of individuals who have been through the process. Child Guidance Center (Local Government) Two people said that their children were matched to them through their local Child Guidance Centre. While one person said their wait for a 2-year-old child was one year, the other said that she waited three years for her 3-year-old son. The adoption process was completely free and in the case of the second parent, she was reimbursed for her son’s monthly expenses (treated as a foster parent) for the first year he lived with her family until the adoption was finalized. The first parent advises that prospective parents keep in touch with the Center “to make sure they haven’t forgotten about you.” The second recommends patience, going to meetings (to be seen), reading a lot of books, and joining any grassroots organizations nearby, should they exist to network with other adoptive, or, more likely, foster …continue reading