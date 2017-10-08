Northeast China needs to shed its ‘big government’ mindset

Author: Hu Shuli, Caixin Media

How can the economy of Northeast China, once the backbone of the country’s economy, be revived? The question is now at the centre of a hot debate.

Employees work at a factory of Dongbei Special Steel Group Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province, China, 16 March 2015. (Photo: Reuters/China Daily).

Northeast China, historically known as Manchuria and consisting of Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang provinces, was the cradle for the country’s heavy industry after the founding of the People’s Republic in 1949. It is also one of China’s major agricultural bases.

But these three provinces have been in economic trouble for the past three decades, lagging behind provinces in the south and coastal areas where market-oriented reform and opening-up policies have created economic miracles.

A Peking University panel of scholars, led by former World Bank vice president Justin Yifu Lin, released a report in August setting out a plan to restructure and upgrade the economy of Jilin Province. The report suggests that Northeast China should not just expand the industries in which it has comparative advantage and avoid those in which it does not — instead, it should beef up its weak areas as well.

The report proposed five industrial clusters on which Jilin should concentrate: 'big agriculture, big health care, modern light industries and textiles, modern equipment and machinery', as well as a new technological cluster