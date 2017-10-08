Radicalisation of the female worker

Authors: Tamara Nair and Alan Chong, RSIS

More often than not, suicide bombers are men who volunteer so that their family can obtain permanent welfare benefits from a self-proclaimed liberation organisation. Also common are men who lose their moral and religious compass amid the hustle of the modern global economy and chanced upon the prospect of providential redemption through an act of ‘selfless terrorism’ against ‘infidels’.

Policewomen stand guard as Indonesian migrant workers wait to meet Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo at a ceremony to welcome his arrival in Hong Kong, China 30 April, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Bobby Yip).

Several recent instances in Asia defy this frame of analysis. Women are now reportedly embracing terrorist causes in their search for a secure sense of place amid the array of societal forces and influences at work in their lives.

The cases reported in the New York Times of Ayu (a pseudonym) in Hong Kong and Syaikhah Izzah Zahrah Al Ansari in Singapore, and the more recent imprisonment of Indonesia’s first would-be female suicide bomber, Dian Yulia Novi, showcase the very real possibility that women are equally salient targets for radicalisation by the likes of Al Qaeda and Jemaah Islamiyah.

These women were all lured by online propaganda that preyed upon their feelings of marginalisation and isolation as female …continue reading