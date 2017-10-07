Week Five- A Class Field Trip to Kamakura

|
Source: Temple University Japan
My Japanese Study Abroad class took a class field trip to Kamakura, which is about an hour south of Tokyo. Here are some highlights from the trip!
Daibutsu-The second largest Buddha statue in Japan!
Tyler, Mariah, and I purifying ourselves at a Shrine (photo credits to Matsuhashi Sensai).
The Tsurugaoka Hachiman-gū Shrine in Kamakura.
Another part of the Shinto Shrine in Kamakura.
Purple sweet potato and vanilla swirled soft serve! Purple sweet potato is a common dessert flavor.
