Week Five- A Class Field Trip to Kamakura

Source: Temple University Japan My Japanese Study Abroad class took a class field trip to Kamakura, which is about an hour south of Tokyo. Here are some highlights from the trip! Daibutsu-The second largest Buddha statue in Japan! Tyler, Mariah, and I purifying ourselves at a Shrine (photo credits to Matsuhashi Sensai). The Tsurugaoka Hachiman-gū Shrine in Kamakura. Another part of the Shinto Shrine in Kamakura. Purple sweet potato and vanilla swirled soft serve! Purple sweet potato is a common dessert flavor.