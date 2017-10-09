Authentic Spanish Cuisine And Flamenco At Tablao Flamenco Garlochi

Source: savvytokyo.com According to the Japan Association of Flamenco, there are about 50,000 flamenco fans in Japan, and 56 tablao, or flamenco venues in Tokyo where you can enjoy live flamenco along with your dinner. Amid restaurants that offer flamenco shows performed by Spanish artists, Tablao Flamenco Garlochi, located on a 3-min walk from Shinjuku 3-chome station, is a delicious Spanish restaurant that sets itself apart by inviting legendary flamenco artists from the front lines of Andalusia, the origin of the seductive dance. The Savvy Tokyo team stopped by on a recent visit to learn why it’s so popular and what it takes to have a full night of “Ole!” Tablao Flamenco Garlochi: Imaginary travel to Andalusia The atmosphere and interior decor of Garlochi perfects the styles of tablao in Andalusia, southern Spain, and with the scent of paella cooking in the kitchen, you can easily feel like you are in the country of passion. Garlochi was passed the baton by the legendary “El Flamenco,” which used to be the ultimate tablao in Tokyo. It closed in 2016 after entertaining customers for 50 years and is now reborn with a new owner, chef, and staff, but the architecture and style are preserved. The restaurant seats 120 and fits 200 for standing events. It’s very spacious, occupying a whole sixth floor of the Shinjuku Isetan Kaikan building. There are different style seatings including several box seats, all of which have bright red tablecloths that remind you of Spanish bullfighting. The large bullhead wall mount completes the Spanish setting and prepares you for the exciting experience the restaurant offers. Passionate Flamenco Shows Upon our recent …continue reading