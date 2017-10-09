Chinese industrial policy up for grabs

Author: Editorial Board, East Asia Forum

Forty years ago, China’s economic growth engine was its northeast. Liaoning province, a heavy-industrial centre bordering North Korea, was outranked in per capita income only by Shanghai, Beijing and Tianjin. Like the other northeastern provinces, neighbouring Jilin and Heilongjiang, its major industries were pillars of the command economy, benefiting from artificially cheap inputs and monopoly prices for their products.

A shipyard is silhouetted against the rising sun in Dalian, Liaoning province, China, 28 January 2014. (Photo: Reuters/China Daily).

The market-based reforms that enabled China’s unprecedented growth and poverty reduction in the 1980s and 90s exposed much of the industrial northeast to competitive forces it was not prepared to face. By 2016, Liaoning had fallen from China’s fourth-richest province to its 14th — and its slowest-growing. In April that year, it reported negative quarterly growth, the first province in seven years to do so. Once the home of the ‘iron rice bowl’, the three northeastern provinces are now China’s rustbelt.

For years, Chinese policymakers have been confronted by revitalising the northeast. The path forward remains unclear. How the Chinese government, at all levels, responds to the economic hardship in this region will be an important indicator of how China will manage change in its growth model — and whether it can engineer the country’s transition from middle to high income.

