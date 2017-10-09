Kuwait Embassy to be rebuilt

Tokyo will lose another one of Kenzo Tange’s works, with the Kuwait Embassy building in Tokyo due to be demolished and rebuilt next year.

The 47-year old building was designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Kenzo Tange (1913-2005) ad completed in 1970. Tange is considered one of the most significant architects of the 20th century, designing numerous modernist buildings across Japan and the world.

The 4,100 sqm, 7-storey embassy building is located in Minato ward’s Mita district. The upper floors housed the Ambassador’s Residence, while lower floors contained offices. Construction is scheduled to start in April 2018, with completion by April 2020. The new building will be 5-storeys with a total floor area of 3,500 sqm. Suga Architects Office has been selected as the design firm for the new building. Plans on their website show a glass building with a dramatic draped rooftop.

The embassy is across the street from the Mita 3 & 4 Chome District Redevelopment which will include a 215m tall office tower due for completion by 2023.

Tange’s other works included:

Yoyogi National Gymnasium (1964)

Minneapolis Institute of Art addition (1974)

Bulgarian Embassy, Tokyo (1974)

Japanese Embassy, Mexico City (1976)

Turkish Embassy, Tokyo (1977)

Kuwait International Airport (1979)

Jeddah Royal Palace, Saudi Arabia (1982)

Akasaka Prince Hotel, Tokyo (1982)

OUB Centre Building (One Raffles), Singapore (1986)

Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building (1991)

Shinjuku Park Tower (1994)

Fuji TV Building, Tokyo (1996)

Source: The Kensetsu Tsushin Shimbun, October 6, 2017.

…continue reading