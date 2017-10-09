Ramen Factory Kyoto is a new place near Tofukuji Temple where you can experience both making and eating your very own Kyoto style ramen. Check out the video below.

Ramen Factory Kyoto has not officially opened yet. And I’m not sure when they will be open for regular business, but as part of their pre-opening publicity campaign they are offering FREE ramen making experiences on the 11th (Wednesday) and 12th (Thursday) of this month. Check the poster below for details.

Address: 814-18 Honmachi 15-chōme, Higashiyama-ku, Kyōto-shi, Kyōto-fu 605-0981

Tel: +81 75-748-1687

Open everyday from 11.00 – 18.00

Location: Ramen Factory Kyoto is a 3 minute walk from Tofukuji Station Here is a MAP of the location.

For further information, bookings, and news updates check the Ramen Factory Kyoto Facebook page.

…continue reading