Source: deep kyoto
Ramen Factory Kyoto is a new place near Tofukuji Temple where you can experience both making and eating your very own Kyoto style ramen. Check out the video below.
Ramen Factory Kyoto has not officially opened yet. And I’m not sure when they will be open for regular business, but as part of their pre-opening publicity campaign they are offering FREE ramen making experiences on the 11th (Wednesday) and 12th (Thursday) of this month. Check the poster below for details.
Address: 814-18 Honmachi 15-chōme, Higashiyama-ku, Kyōto-shi, Kyōto-fu 605-0981