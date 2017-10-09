This Week in Japan Oct. 9-15, 2017

Photo by Hideaki Hamada / Photo: Ivy Chen

“In our distance, there is no sorrow.”

Playwright and director Yukio Shiba has a reputation for highly individual yet universal theatrical portrayals of humanity. His award-winning musical play “Our Planet” was the allegorical tale of both a planet and a girl. Making his debut at Festival/Tokyo, this premiere is a meditation on the theme of distance and the Great East Japan Earthquake, which Shiba was far away from when it occurred. Two plays unfold simultaneously across two adjacent spaces, serving as a metaphor for the distance that causes the mental divides separating us. The audiences in each space will experience fragments of plays based on songs written by the Taiwanese musician Blaire KO.

Date Oct. 9-15 Time Various Location Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre –

