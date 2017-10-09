This Week in Japan Oct. 9-15, 2017

|
Source: Gaijin Pot
Photo by Hideaki Hamada / Photo: Ivy Chen
“In our distance, there is no sorrow.”
Playwright and director Yukio Shiba has a reputation for highly individual yet universal theatrical portrayals of humanity. His award-winning musical play “Our Planet” was the allegorical tale of both a planet and a girl. Making his debut at Festival/Tokyo, this premiere is a meditation on the theme of distance and the Great East Japan Earthquake, which Shiba was far away from when it occurred. Two plays unfold simultaneously across two adjacent spaces, serving as a metaphor for the distance that causes the mental divides separating us. The audiences in each space will experience fragments of plays based on songs written by the Taiwanese musician Blaire KO.
From avant-garde theater to EDM fests to ancient spectacle, there’s something for everyone across the archipelago. If you’re doing something cool, leave us a comment or send us an email to have your event listed here.
Monday: Two plays, two audiences
Photo by Hideaki Hamada / Photo: Ivy Chen
“In our distance, there is no sorrow.”
Playwright and director Yukio Shiba has a reputation for highly individual yet universal theatrical portrayals of humanity. His award-winning musical play “Our Planet” was the allegorical tale of both a planet and a girl. Making his debut at Festival/Tokyo, this premiere is a meditation on the theme of distance and the Great East Japan Earthquake, which Shiba was far away from when it occurred. Two plays unfold simultaneously across two adjacent spaces, serving as a metaphor for the distance that causes the mental divides separating us. The audiences in each space will experience fragments of plays based on songs written by the Taiwanese musician Blaire KO.
Tuesday: Unsung art
Photo by Otto Nebel, 1931. Otto Nebel Foundation
Otto Nebel and His Contemporaries
Under-appreciated painter Otto Nebel (1892–1973), who spent his artistic career in Switzerland and Germany, met Kandinsky, Klee and others in the mid-1920s, forging long-lasting friendships with them. Bunkamura is holding the first-ever retrospective of Nebel’s work in Japan, with full backing from the Otto Nebel Foundation in Bern. The exhibition traces the themes central to Nebel’s oeuvre—architecture, drama, music, the abstract, the Middle East—supplementing the artist’s own works with those of contemporaries such as Klee, Kandinsky and Chagall. The aim is to shed …continue reading