Xi squeezing the life out of China’s media

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Graeme Smith, ANU Everyone has their habits when they return to a favourite place. Landing in Guangzhou recently, my first act — as always — was to seek out the latest edition of Southern Weekend. It was formerly the vanguard of Chinese investigative journalism, exposing crooked officials, dodgy charities and official hypocrisy of all flavours. Its lead story would be an exposé, illustrated by a striking image. The 7 September edition was none of those things. A striking image did fill the front page, but it was of President Xi Jinping. The ‘chairman of everything’ is pictured striding across a marble floor, looking calm, composed and thoroughly pleased with himself as he prepares to address the media at the conclusion of the 9th BRICS Forum in Xiamen. No exposé there. A few pages in, there was the story of the ‘toilet-building party secretary’, who excoriated his officials for building a grandiose square without providing a public toilet for the old folks practicing Tai Chi. He memorably asked, ‘if the masses are desperate to pee, how can they fill their bellies with qi?’ This is about as risqué as Southern Weekend gets these days. The reduction of this bastion of professional journalism to an organ that carries adulatory images of the chairman has a backstory: the profession has been on the wane in China for the past decade. Censorship aside, journalists have been required to sit exams testing their knowledge of the Marxist role of journalists. As David Bandurski explains, the content of these exams is almost irrelevant: it is reminding journalists that they work for the Party and no one else. This decade-long campaign has seen experienced journalists leave the field: 80 per cent of Chinese journalists are now …continue reading