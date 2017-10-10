5 High School Organizations Offering To-And-From Japan Youth Programs

Source: savvytokyo.com Imagine the benefits of having your child spend a semester in Iceland, a winter in Latvia, a summer vacation in Malta or graduating from a U.S. high school — or the opposite, 10 months at a Japanese high school while living with a local host family. While many parents tend to encourage their children to wait for early adulthood to start their foreign adventures, spending time away from home as a teen has its own undeniable benefits — learning to adapt to different families, to compromise, and not call mom every time they don’t understand the teacher — can be just a few of them. While choices are abound (Yes, there are millions of private companies that would organize anything you wish), what sets the following Japan-based organizations apart is their supply of local counselors and support staff in both the student’s home country and destination to help smooth any problems. All five organizations have programs that offer a homestay and local school enrollment for a certain period of time both in Japan (inbound) for foreign students and from Japan (outbound) for Japanese or foreign students based in Japan. Here’s a grasp of what they offer! 1. AFS One of the oldest and best-known study abroad organizations in Japan, the AFS network expands to nearly 100 countries, including rarer destinations, such as Panama, Slovakia, Iceland, and Latvia, as well as a number of English-speaking nations. Inbound AFS runs three programs for inbound students coming from partner countries. The “Culture & School Life” program offers a two to three weeks of studying basic Japanese during a stay at a local dormitory that includes some activities with students at a local high school. The “Summer Language Study” program is one or two months and includes daily Japanese language classes. The most …continue reading