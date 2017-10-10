Adjusting to economic success in Cambodia

Author: Jayant Menon, Asian Development Bank

Cambodia recently made the transition from a low income to a lower middle-income country, according to the World Bank’s rankings.

This is good news, but it poses a question: does Cambodia need to rethink its model of export-driven economic growth, as preferential access for its exports to developed countries is gradually reduced or as aid flows diminish?

The answer is not necessarily, at least for now. But it should start preparing for the future immediately.

Cambodia still has least developed country (LDC) status as defined by the United Nations, and will likely retain its trade privileges for a while yet.

But it will also likely transition to upper middle-income status by around 2030 if it maintains current growth rates. With adequate advanced planning, Cambodia can avoid being a victim of its own success when it does so.

Tax reform that shifts sources of government revenue from foreign (trade taxes) to domestic (income, expenditure based) needs to be accompanied by improved collection efforts. And creating a culture where businesses and citizenry feel an obligation to contribute towards the provision of public goods and services can take years, so it needs to start now.

These initiatives are essential to mobilise domestic resources to fund development, given that overseas development aid and concessional financing will wane as the country gets more prosperous.

Cambodia also has several domestic obstacles to overcome — not only to prepare for a transition to upper middle-income status, but to speed up that journey.

Arguably the most important challenge is weak human capital, as well as a skills mismatch. To fix this requires a much greater investment in education — not only in vocational or higher education but also primary and secondary school.

The enormity of the …continue reading