Let’s try Daikon-Beautiful radish fromKamakura

Kamakura is well known as historic place and also famous for its colorful, variety of vegetables.

In this event, we will show you how we enjoy eating Daikon(Japanese white radish) which taste best in Winter. Experiencing harvesting Daikon from the farm, taste 6-7 Daikon dishes cooked in several ways. Some dishes will be cooked by the guests. You can also have all the recipes.

Experience Japanese farm in Kamakura and let’s try Daikon together!

——————————————–

Capacity: 8 person

Meeting time & place: 10:00 JR Ofuna Station

(Further details will be sent by email)

…continue reading