Losing Your Job In Japan: 7 Tips to Move on and Get a New Gig

Source: Gaijin Pot In all of my working life I have never been unemployed for more than a month or so. However, as an English teacher in Japan, the possibility of losing your job can loom large on the horizon. “It’s OK — I’m a good teacher. My students like me. This won’t happen to me.” This is the delusion from which many of us draw comfort. It is an absolute fallacy, however. In an unfortunate corporate structure that makes vindictiveness and bullying all too easy, English teachers in Japan can often find themselves cut adrift, often with very short notice and through little or no fault of their own. I know this because it happened to me a little under two years ago. I wasn’t the only one affected, either. Around 30 other teachers — hard working, dedicated professionals — were similarly shafted. To cut a long story short, our contracts with the Osaka City Board of Education were subject to a three-year limit that expired in March 2016. In November of 2015, we were told that our rehiring interviews would be handled by an outside agency. From my own experience, I have a natural distrust of such agencies. However, my boss at the time assured me: “You don’t need to worry.” The interviews took place in December of that year. After a long and agonizing wait over Christmas and New Year, and several delays from the BOE, we were finally informed of the decision by post at the beginning of February. Some of my friends had been renewed, others had not. I was in a sort of limbo. I was placed on a “waiting list.” How long was this waiting list? They refused to say. It soon became clear from my boss’ arrogant refusal to even meet with me to discuss …continue reading