Music Monday: yahyel

yahyel is a Japanese 5-piece indie band formed by sampler Miru Shinoda, vocalist Shun Ikegai and track maker Wataru Sugimoto. They're joined by percussionist Kazuya Ooi and video artist Kento Yamada, who is responsible for the groups groundbreaking music videos. Together with Ikegai's cosmic, falsetto voice and Sugimoto's dystopian post-dub step tracks, the group creates futuristic sounds that are far removed from any Japanese context. The name of the band comes from a term coined by spiritual medium Darryl Anka and refers to an alien race, but try not to let that get in the way of the music. The band adopted that name because, on the international music stage, they perceive themselves and Japanese musicians as alien. Yahyel wants the world to hear their music without the lens of Japanese culture, and without the use of any Japanese gimmicks. Late last year yahyel put out their first album Flesh and Blood. And last month they followed up with a single Iron / Rude. Above is a track from their first album and below is some of their newer stuff. Like what you hear? You can find more of their music on YouTube. yahyel is also on Twitter and Facebook.