We all have those times when stress takes the best of us. Be it work-related or relationship-related, stress is an inevitable part of our lives and the sooner we learn to deal with it, the better! TELL, one of Japan’s largest non-profit support and counseling organizations, is holding a special talk event that aims to deepen our understanding of stress and equip us with ways to manage it in a healthy and effective way. Spots are limited, so book your seat now.

© Photo by Yayoi Kusama

Introducing The Queen Of Polka Dots

Yayoi Kusama Museum Inaugural Exhibition

Yayoi Kusama, the worldly renowned polka dot artist, centers her inaugural exhibition at this very recently opened museum dedicated to her, on her “My Eternal Soul” painting collection. Titled, “Creation is a Solitary Pursuit, Love is What Brings You Closer to Art,” the exhibition also features Kusama’s series of black and white drawings that became the base of her latest works.

Date NOW THROUGH SUN, FEB. 25, 2018. Open on Thursdays to Sundays and National Holidays Time 11 A.M. TO 12:30 P.M., 12:30 P.M. TO 2 P.M., 2 P.M. TO 3:30 P.M., 3:30 P.M. TO 5 P.M. Location YAYOI KUSAMA MUSEUM, 107 Bentencho, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Fee ¥1,000 (ADULTS), ¥600 (CHILDREN 6-18)

to get it listed!

The post This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For October 14-15 appeared first on Savvy Tokyo.

…continue reading