10 Places To Experience the Best of Autumn in Japan

Source: Gaijin Pot Autumn hits us with much-needed relief to the scorching temperatures and heavy humidity of summer in Japan. Simply put, it’s a gorgeous season with mild weather, bold colors and gastronomic delights like chestnut and pumpkin. Whether you choose to hike or bike on mountain trails, ride a ropeway up a mountain or take a scenic train route, there’s no shortage of spots across Japan to view the colorful displays of fall. Top it all off in one relaxing weekend getaway to maximize your fall experience by soaking in an onsen (hot spring) while taking in the sights of auburn, gold, brown and orange leaves — the autumn colors known as kouyou in Japanese. For an onsen-and-fall-colors combo in the months of October and November, we bring give you 10 locations that will broaden your Japan horizons and offer the perfect weekend getaway across Japan — from northern-most Hokkaido south to the remote island region of Shikoku. 1. Jozankei Onsen, Hokkaido Prefecture Region: Hokkaido Jozankei inns and river skyline during the autumn. This hot spring town is just an hour’s drive from Sapporo and statues of kappa, a Japanese water sprite, decorate Jozankei. During the month of October, take a ride on the Kouyou Kappa Bus, a tour that offers a 60-minute scenic ride of the best spots to take in Jozankei’s fall foliage. The tour also includes a stop at the exhibition room of the Ainu Culture Promotion Center. Discover more about the seasonal specialities in the area: Jozankei Onsen. 2. Kuroyu Onsen, Akita Prefecture Region: Tohoku Kuroya is tucked away in the mountains of Akita. In operation since the Edo period, Kuroyu Onsen is one of seven hot springs located in Nyuto Onsen Village, an area within the sprawling Towada Hachimantai National Park. At Kuroyu Onsen, you can try …continue reading